Mr Bode Durotoye, chairman, Game Services for ongoing the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, has scored the Edo Government high in organisation of the Games.

Durotoye gave the pass mark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, saying the host state has been outstanding in the organisation of the event in terms of logistics and facilities.

“The organisation is very seamless. We are on top of it, we are doing well.

“Both the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are on top of the situation and everything is fine.

“If you take a step to the doping centre, everybody is fine, games service, our men are there, the hostels in Ugbowo and Ekenma campus, everything is okay.

“The only complaint somebody came with is that there is mosquito, but there is mosquito everywhere in Nigeria,” he said.

On complaints and appeals arising from the Games, Durotoye said such complaints were being resolved as they come.

“If there is no complaint like that, then we are not competing. There should be complaints and as they come, we resolve them.

“There are so many like poaching. Some people got here and discovered that their athletes are competing for another state and they will want to raise questions.

“But if they have genuine complaints we treat it and if the complaint is not genuine like how much, how you pay the athletes for the past 12 months.”

He said that the purpose of organising the fiesta has been achieved through the unity among the athletes from across the country.

“There is nothing like Fulani herdsmen attacking anybody. We are all one, nobody is talking about where you come from. They are making friends, so we have achieved it,” he said.