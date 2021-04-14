ADVERTISEMENT

One of the frontline women football teams in Nigeria, Naija Ratels, have donated footballs to four football teams at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

The four teams that benefited from the spirited gesture of the top Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) outfit are those that made it to the final of the man and women football events.

Edo State’s men and women teams, Delta State’s women and Lagos State’s men teams played the finals decided inside the main soccer pitch of University of Benin (UNIBEN) in the finals on Monday April 12, 2021.

Shortly after the finals, founder and CEO of Naija Ratels, Barrister Paul Edeh, alongside permanent secretary of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Nebolisa Anako, former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Dr Amos Adamu, director grassroots sports development, Ademola Areh and chairman, FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, among others presented the branded footballs to the benefiting teams amidst fanfare.

Naija Ratels CEO, who was represented by Coach Bankole Olowokere, said the gesture was in support of grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of other teams, elated captain of Edo male team and deputy governor, Hon. Philip Shuaibu said, “This is very commendable and very encouraging. Others in the private sector should emulate the club that made this donation. Thank you so much.”

Naija Ratels with scores of outstanding players and officials with their base in Abuja and Makurdi, Benue State periodically embark on humanitarian services throughout annually to support developmental courses and less privileged.