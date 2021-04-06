By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, State governors and other top government officials will today storm Benin, Edo State capital, for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’.

Professor Osinbajo will declare the Nigerian Olympics tagged Edo 2020 games open with the commissioning of facilities.

According to the programme of events for the opening ceremony released by the organizing committee yesterday, the Vice President will pay homage to the Oba of Benin before proceeding to the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the ceremonial opening.

The event will kick start at 7pm, will run for two hours with a performance of the rich Edo cultural heritage, while musician Fire Boy would also be entertaining the guests, officials and athletes alike.

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare is expected to officially welcome the athletes, while host governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu will also be speaking on their readiness for a hitch free festival.

The statement added that to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, there will be restrictions to the Samuel Ogbemudi Stadium with people gaining access with only invitation cards, while states will be allowed only 20 athletes for the ceremonial team parades.

The PTF is insisting that all guests and athletes should obey laid down protocol.

A record 550 volunteers will be on hand to ensure a hitch free event.