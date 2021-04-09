ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Comrade Honour Sirawoo, has lamented what he describes as ‘poor and uncharitable treatment’ of members of the ‘Fourth Estate of the Realm’ at the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 Games.

Addressing members at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium yesterday, Sirawoo decried the inability of the organisers of the Games to provide basic amenities for the media coverage of the events, noting that sports cannot be developed without the media, hence the need for the media to be properly placed.

He attributed part of the struggles and inadequacies of the organisers to the inability of the federal government through the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to financially support the host state government which he said exhausted its budget for the Festival due to several postponements of the Games before it eventually commenced on April 2, 2021.

Sirawo, who is also the permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, however called on members to remain calm and continue with their “commendable coverage” of the Games as he continues to interface with the organizers with a view to improving the working conditions of members at the event.

The biannual games which is currently taking place in Benin city, the Edo state capital, is the 20th edition and has participants drawn from all 36 states of the Federation and FCT.

On his part, he gave a personal financial donation for the refreshments of the sports writers while he makes more efforts to correct the I’ll treatment to Sports Journalists.