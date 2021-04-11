By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Team Delta have extended their leadership on the medals table at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ in Benin City, Edo State, winning 52 gold, 42 silver and 43 bronze, making a total medal haul of 139.

According to the medals table released Saturday’s night by the Games Services Unit of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Host Edo State sit pretty at the second position with a total medal haul of 144, comprising 49 gold, 52 silver and 43 bronze.

Team Bayelsa are third with 72 medals, 26 of which are gold. Team Rivers are fourth with 11gold medals, 13 silver and 23 bronze, a total of 47 medals.

Team Lagos are fifth on the log with 41 medals, eight of which are gold, Ogun occupy sixth position with seven gold, Kano seventh with six gold, Imo eighth with six gold, while Akwa Ibom and Oyo are ninth and 10th with four gold each respectively.

Team FCT occupy 11th position with a total 14 of four gold, four silver and six bronze.