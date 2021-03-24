ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the already laid down guidelines for the 20th National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020 Games’ scheduled to begin April 2,2021, the host state’s contingents for the game will commence COVID-19 vaccination today.

Project manager for Team Edo, Anehita Emeya, who disclosed this in Benin, said the team is ready for the games and is set to make the state proud.

Emeya noted that the vaccination exercise for the contingents is in line with the directive by the organising committees which insisted on compulsory vaccination for all athletes/officials at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.

Emeya added that the organisers of the Games decided that all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the competition must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament, with the contingents presenting certificates and documentation of the tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages.

He stated that the state plans to vaccinate about 1, 500 persons, including athletes, coaches, vendors and drivers.

Reassuring the team’s preparedness ahead of the national competition, the Project Manager noted that “Edo is to host and win the games.”