By Salifu Usman, Abuja

A total of 230 athletes and officials in 27 sports left the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja yesterday for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ which starts in Benin, Edo Stata capital on Tuesday, April.

The athletes are taekwondoists, weightlifters, table tennis players, swimmers, footballers, judokas, boxers, gymnasts, golfers, volleyball players, and among others.

The athletes who have been training for the Edo Games were in high spirits as they were led out their camp based at Old Parade Ground for by six armed mobile policemen with seven buses, one ambulance for Benin. The team have since arrived in Benin.

Team FCT will be competing in 27 sporting events including, football, boxing, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, handball, gymnastics, judo, chess, trado sports, swimming, volleyball, Scrabble, Taekwondo, karate, golf, athletics and others.

After so much controversy and postponements, the 20th National Sports Festival will commence on the 6th to 16th April.