By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team FCT has finally made it to the medal table of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ in Benin City after winning two gold and one bronze in the karate and dart events yesterday.

Olorunmbe Oluwaseun won the 1st gold medal in individual Karate event before the duo of Taiwo Fagboro and Kehinde Fagboro combined well to win another gold medal for FCT in the team karate event.

Team FCT also recorded a fair result in darts after Randy picked a bronze medal in the 701 male single event.

Randy defeated Damola Adegbite of Team Lagos before advancing to beat Team Imo Okechukwu in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Randy lost to Saheed Adeyemi to settle for bronze.

Team FCT has now won two gold and two bronze medals at the ongoing Edo 2020.