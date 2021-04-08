ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State has qualified for the quarterfinals in the Welterweight 69KG and Lightweight 64kg boxing event of the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo state.

The duo of Osita Umeh and Rasheed Wasiu defeated their opponents from Edo and Imo States respectively to reach the last eight of their events respectively.

While Osita Umeh knocked out Abiodun Yakubu of Edo State in the Welterweight 69KG category, Wasiu defeated Oriaku Moses of Imo State with a technical knockout in the Lightweight 64kg event.

Reacting to their victory, head coach of Kogi State’s boxing team, Gozie Dijeh, said the athletes are fully out to register their name on the boxing medals table.

“Kogi State is fully prepared for the 2020 National Sports Festival. Am very confident with the zeal of my athletes, we are going to win medals in boxing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Solomon Jegede from Kogi State lost to his Ogun counterpart Muritalador Mayushau in the Heavyweight 91KG championship.