By Olawale Ayeni, Benin City

Female chess player Aisha Suleiman has clinched Team Kogi’s first gold medal at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

She won the gold in the female swiss category after her opponents refused to show up at the venue, leaving officials with no choice than to follow the rules of such a situation – a work over.

With the result Team Kogi now has a total of six medals comprising one gold and five bronze medals.

Team Kogi earlier recorded three bronze medals in boxing, one each in weightlifting and Ayo respectively.

Meanwhile in women’s shot put, Team Edo’s Anabel Orobosa emerged the surprise winner of the event as her throw earned her a ‘Personal Best of 16.82m’ to win gold, while Eucharia Ogbukwo got silver with 14.02m and Anulika Aniefuna took bronze with a mark of 13.80.