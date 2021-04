ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nasarawa’s hope of appearing on the Medals table at the on-going 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ came to life as Ihuo Louisa defeated Sekinat Adebayo of Team Delta to clinch bronze medal in the women’s Taekwondo-49kg category.

Team Nigeria is competing in 25 sporting events at the Edo Games with 115 athletes which are individual sports while Basketball, the women’s category, is the only team sport.