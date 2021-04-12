ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team Ondo are back to back champions of the men’s volleyball event, beating Team Edo to the gold medal at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City.

Team humbled host state 3-1 (25-18, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21) in their third match of the men’s volleyball event.

The head coach of Ondo State volleyball team, Adekalu Adeniyi attributed the feat to consistency and hard work.

He said Team Edo were good but were no match to his boys, describing Ondo State as the home of volleyball.

“All glory to God for his mercies in ensuring that we retain our title. It is not by our power neither was it by our might but the grace of God. We came with a mindset of retaining our title and I am happy we are taking the gold medal to Akure.

“The game would have ended 3-0 but my players lost concentration in the third set and it resulted in Edo State winning the set,” he said.

The assistant coach of the National U19 Boys team said his focus is how Nigeria will surpass its previous performance at the World Championship in Iran next September.

“I’m shifting my focus to the World Championship in Iran. Our aim is to ensure the National U19 team surpasses their last record of the 14th position and by the Grace of God, we shall overcome”.

Meanwhile, Team Rivers emerged champions of beach volleyball after defeating Team Imo in the final match.

Team Rivers dominated the game from the blast of the whistle as they dispatched Team Imo in two straight sets 21-16, 21-16 to win the gold medal in grand style.