As hostilities gets underway today at the basketball courts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ holding in Benin, Ogoh Odaudu, assistant coach of the Nigerian men basketball team, D’Tigers, has set his sights on assembling the next best set of players from the home front.

Odaudu said with the abundance of basketball talents within Nigeria, spotting players suitable for the D’Tigers setup during their Olympics preparation as well as FIBA AfroBasket would not be a difficult task.

He described the National Sports Festival as the perfect platform for the next generation of superstars to showcase themselves for the world to see.

“Everywhere you go, there are people playing pick-up basketball everywhere. Now, this is an opportunity to see all of them gather in one spot trying to vie for honors.

“I believe the federation in their wisdom knows that this is an avenue to go out and pick people who are emerging stars in the country right now, players who can make an impact”, Odaudu stated.

The former Nigerian international, currently in charge of Rivers Hoopers of Port Harcourt revealed that his intention is to look for players who are talented enough and can blend in if given a chance in the national team.

“Do not forget that there is also the AfroBasket tournament which is the Cup of Nations for African players plying their trade within the continent of Africa. If it comes up again because of this COVID issue, this is the same pool that we are going to be looking at to pick players from, so I think it is proper not to let that come up before we start rushing or start asking around for who is good enough to do what”, Odaudu concluded.

Having arrived in Benin where 14 states are currently vying for honors at the Emotan College within the ancient city, Odauda said recruiting players who could be given an opportunity at the Olympics camp and readily available in the event that the AFROCAN comes up later this year will be his ultimate priority.