Lawan Garba, the Director of Sports, Bauchi State Ministry of Sports, has advised the state’s contingent to the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) on the adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Garba told newsmen in Bauchi that all members of the state contingent to the festival in Benin should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the festival was very different from the other festivals because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it would not allow the contingent to move freely.

“We are going to Edo as ambassadors of the Bauchi State government, and the governor is expecting us to represent the state very well in terms of best behaviour, discipline and COVID-19 compliance.

“Already, our contingent has received the vaccine, therefore, the festival is different from the previous festivals, the freedom to interact, to move freely is taken away because of the pandemic.

“We will not only be well behaved but participate actively to do the state proud at the end of the festival,” he said.