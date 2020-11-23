By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Sports Development, Honourable Othman Bala Adam, has declared that Team Nasarawa would not go to Benin for 20th National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ for jamboree rather to compete with all medals available in all sports.

Adam, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports said that Nasarawa State contingents are fully preparing for the Nigerian Olympic Games, boasting that all the athletes are well motivated to do Nasarawa proud.

“We are ready for the National Sports Festival. The athletes have been in camp and they are well motivated by the State Government. We are not going to the National Sports Festival for Jamboree but to compete favourably with other states in all sports.

“I am not good at guessing, but we are not going for a jamboree. We have high chances of winning medals in events like Kung-fu, taekwondo, karate, para-athletics, para-soccer, dembe (our local boxing) and female basketball.

These are our real medal hopes. We also have a lot of potential for medals in many other events. So, I’m sure we will not go to Edo for a jamboree or for the sake of participation,” he said.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his commitment to the welfare of the athletes in the state and determination to make Nasarawa State one of the leading lights in sports development in Nigeria.

“It may interest you to know that despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, stipends and salaries meant for athletes on the payroll were not stopped. This act alone was a motivational incentive that can boost a good outing for the state at the festival.

“Sports can be used to achieve unity, social cohesion and create employment for youths and I can assure you that with our continued investments in sports, Nasarawa State will in no distance time become one of the leading sports states in the country.”