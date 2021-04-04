By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than 434 athletes in 29 sports from Rivers States arrived in Benin, Edo State capital for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ yesterday.

Team Rivers will be competing in 29 sporting events including, football, boxing, tennis,

weightlifting, wrestling, handball, gymnastics, judo, chess, trado sports, swimming, volleyball, Scrabble, Taekwondo, karate, golf, athletics among others.

Captain of Team Rivers, Samuel Oyewole, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday Sports, said the athletes are well motivated to

deliver medals for the state, adding that the team would be going all out to prove bookmakers wrong.

“We are ready to win the 20th edition of the national sports festival, we have prepared well and we are well motivated from the state government led by our governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, to come out top at the end of the Games” he said.

Recall that Rivers State finished second behind champions Delta State with 69 gold, 58 silver and 57 bronze medals at the 19th edition hosted In Abuja 2018.

Meanwhile, Project Manager in the Media and Communication Sub-Committee for the Games Musa Ebomhiana, has confirmed that a total of 15 States have arrived Benin for the Games. Ebomhiana said among the 15 states which arrived Benin as of Friday night are Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta and Kogi.

He said more states were expected to arrive Benin today (Saturday) for the festival.

“We have 15 States that have arrived for the festival as at last night and we are expecting more this Saturday