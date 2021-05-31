Even though the 2024 governorship election in Edo State is still far away, the people of Edo central senatorial district weekend called on all Esan people to mobilise and reach out to other senatorial zones to actualise the ambition of the zone to produce Governor Godwin Obaseki’s successor.

This move came barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court in Abuja upheld Obaseki’s election as the duly elected governor of Edo State.

The call for Edo central to succeed Obaseki became louder at Esan Leadership Summit held at the country home of Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon in Ewohimi, Esan central local government area of Edo State, where participants declared that it is the turn of Edo central to produce governor after 40 years.

Imansuagbon who hosted the summit said with Obaseki’s victory at the Supreme Court, the coast is now clear for all Esan sons and daughters to work towards actualising their desire in taking governorship come 2014.

The summit with the theme “Esan Leadership Questions: Matters Arising,” saw participants brainstorm on the Esan political future.

The host, Imansuagbon noted that the gathering of Esan personalities shouldn’t be for speech making alone but an opportunity to deliberate on issues that foster greater unity among Esan people.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Izeagbeaya Onobun, charged the participants to be united and strive to do things that would promote the ideals of Esan people.