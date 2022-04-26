Some All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants for the Edo State House of Assembly have protested the directive of the leadership of the party to step down for automatic tickets for 14 members elected under the party’s platform in 2019 but were not inaugurated till date.

The state APC chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd) had at the weekend after a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SWC) announced that the 14 members-elect would be given the right of first refusal.

But the aspirants who were at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) insisted that the automatic ticket was wrong as some of them were already aspiring for other positions like the House of Representatives while others have gotten appointments and were no longer in touch with their people.

One of them aspirants, Victoria Amu from Owan West constituency said, “We were invited to the APC Secretariat where the chairman reeled-out his Riot Act on all aspirants, especially those of us whose 14 members did not go into the House of Assembly.

“They failed to give us the statistics of the 14 that are still contesting instead they hid them under a blanket coverage. For me in Owan West, one of the 14 is in London right now, he really does not care. He used to tell us all in the local government that London was closer to him than Sabongida-Ora. He didn’t come for this meeting, yet they want to give him the automatic ticket.”

When contacted, Imuse said it was a “party decision and as party members, they should abide by it. It is just like the same way aspirants during our national convention were prevailed upon to step down for our new national chairman.”