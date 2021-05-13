The Edo House of Assembly has adopted a resolution mandating all livestock farmers to register with the state ministries of agriculture and natural resources and health.

The resolution, which was passed on Tuesday, also called on the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue to take proper records of livestock operators in the state and their operations.

The adoption was sequel to the consideration of a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Henry Okhuarobo.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said that government had a statutory responsibility to cater for urgent needs of the people.

He said that there was no data base and comprehensive list of livestock dealers in the state.

Okhuarobo added that revenue accruable to the state government from livestock business were not accessible due to poor records and documentation.

He also said that livestock products were openly slaughtered at unapproved places and sold openly without adherence to health regulations.

The lawmakers unanimously supported the motion and made the resolution.

The Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, thereafter directed that clean copies of the resolution be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for immediate actions.