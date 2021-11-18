Youths and leaders of Ekiugbo community of Uhunwonde local government area of Edo State have called on the police authorities in the state and Abuja to investigate the alleged killing of one Ikpomwonsa Omoruyi by Justin Omoruyi now held by the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team in the nation’s capital.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence in company of others said to be at large, which has heightened tension in the agrarian community.

Members of the community have accused a senior security aide to the governor, Mr Haruna Yusuf, of shielding the suspects and urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to call him to order.

But in a swift reaction, Yusuf denied any involvement in the incident, saying that he learnt that some fake vigilantes were mobilised to the community by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain which led to the shootout

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I’m too busy to have time for all that rubbish. The police in Edo and Abuja are handling the matter, so, if anyone is making any allegation or petition is just wasting his time.”

However, leaders of the community through a law firm, Douglas Ogbankwa & Co, in a petition to the state commissioner of police and inspector-general of police (IGP), titled: “Petition of murder, attempted murder, waging communal war, illegal possession of fire arms, cultism, violence and conduct likely to cause breach of peace”, urged the police authorities to protect the legal rights and safety of the inhabitants of Ekiugbo community.