Deputy governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has denied reports that he is plotting to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports had emerged yesterday claiming that the deputy governor has perfected plans to dump the ruling party.

A national daily (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that a marathon meeting was held outside the country last week between the Edo deputy governor and some party bigwigs in the country ahead of his planned defection.

But, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the deputy governor, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa, denied the report.

While admitting that Shaibu travelled abroad for his vacation, Musa said his principal only spent time with his family.

According to him, the reports of his defection were only the figment of the authors’ imagination.

He also denied reports that the deputy governor had a rift with Governor Godwin Obaseki over any matter concerning the running of the state.