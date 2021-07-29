Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) said places like Edo, Delta, and Enugu could experience an extension of the ‘little dry season’ effect any moment from now.

NiMet spokesperson, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, who stated this in Abuja, yesterday, said the Little Dry Season (LDS) or commonly referred to as August break, is a period of little or no rainfall activities common to areas with well-defined bimodal rainfall regime such as the southwestern region of Nigeria, usually spanning a period of at least 15 days.

He also said states like Edo, Delta and Enugu are likely to experience an extension of this LDS effect.

NiMet said, “The LDS started on July 21, in the south western region such as parts of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states already experiencing significant effect of the LDS while other areas are likely to have it fully established by the first week of August as predicted in the 2021 SCP.

“Consequent upon the above scenario and the attendant effect it may have on the different sectors of the economy, most especially the agricultural sector, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has advised farmers in these areas to seize the opportunity to carry out harvesting/processing activities of crops planted while preparatory activities can commence for the second season.

“Pruning and weeding of tree crop plantations such as cocoa and oil palm to enhance aeration, prevent the build-up of pest and diseases as well as to enhance good harvest.

“Construction workers are also advised to seize this opportunity to carry out construction activities and maintain existing ones.

“The health sector is not also ignored as the drop in temperature, high humidity and rainfall can cause prevalence of diseases like pneumonia. Malaria cases are likely to spike as well due to water clogged areas resulting from drop in rainfall, this could serve as a favourable breeding ground for mosquitoes. Hence, households should take all preventive measures and health care facilities should make adequate preparations to contain the probable break out of diseases.’’

For the entertainment industry as well as those in the event planning business, the agency added that they can seize the opportunity to host outdoor activities such as project commissioning, sporting events, weddings and burial ceremonies.