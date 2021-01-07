By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Re-integration, IYAMIDR, has named the immediate past Chief of Staff to Edo State Government, Chief Taiwo Akerele as the Most principled top public servant of the year 2020.

The organization said in a statement jointly signed by the Executive Director of IYAMIDR, Solomon Okoduwa and Secretary, Mary Otoide on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

As a young professional and project manager of note, your contribution to youth development as World Bank Project Director (SEEFOR) has helped curbed illegal migration, reduce criminality among the youths in the state.

The Executive Director of IYAMIDR continued: “Your voluntary resignation as Chief of staff to Edo state government ‘based on principles’ has further distinguished you as one of the few top public servants in Nigeria to voluntarily resign from office since independence in 1960 on the basis of principles.”