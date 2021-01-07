By Patrick Ochoga |

The Edo State High Court 7 sitting in Benin City, yesterday, voided the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate, Audu Ganiyu, in the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Kadiri Oshoakhemhe had in a suit No: B/358/20 instituted a case against the then APC deputy governorship candidate and two others over Ganiyu’s eligibility.

Delivering judgement in Benin City yesterday, the presiding judge, Justice H.A. Courage-Ogbebor said that Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his Form EC9.

However in a swift reaction, the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, described the judgement as unfortunate and utterly wrong.

“I have received the news of the judgement delivered today 6th day of January 2021 by the Edo state high court sitting in Benin City disqualifying me and my running mate, Hon. Gani Audu from contesting the gubernatorial election held in Edo State on 19th September 2020.

“This judgement to say the least is unfortunate and utterly wrong.

“I have already instructed my counsel to appeal against the judgement, as I am convinced that the Court of Appeal will dispassionately consider the facts presented before the court and arrive at a just decision in accordance with the law.

“I urge all my teeming supporters to remain calm and law-abiding. Justice will surely prevail in this matter to the glory of our God,” Ize-Iyamu said.