A group, Edo Progressive Alliance for United Nigeria (EPAUN) and former commissioner for information in the state, Prince Kassim Afegbua, have taken to the trenches over the latter’s admonition to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to seek the presidency in 2023.

In a statement he issued on Sunday, Afegbua had advised Atiku to drop his presidential ambition and allow the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field a presidential candidate for the poll from the southern part of the country.

Afegbua was a former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 presidential election.

But yesterday, the convener of the group, Femi Williams‎, in a statement he issued in Benin City, said Afegbua was entitled to his opinion when he argued that President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure had taught Nigerians a lesson not to trust “old’ men again in Nigerian politics. He pointed out that he is not entitled to insult the intelligence of Nigerians and distort history.

Williams said, “Let us say from the start that Afegbua is not a PDP member and therefore he cannot decide for the party who its presidential candidate should be in 2023. Ordinarily, we could have ignored Afegbua’s treatise, but doing so would have misled many undiscerning Nigerians who are not aware of the issues involved.

“Afegbua committed a sin of logic called the fallacy of composition. This logical fallacy assumes that what is true of one part is true of the whole. Or what is true of one man is true of the rest. In other words, he assumed that the failure of one ‘old’ politician is a reflection of the alleged incompetence of all other ‘old’ politicians in the country,” he said.

In a swift reaction, Afegbua said the group faulting “my position has a right to its opinion but rather than contradict my position, it headed on a wild goose chase. The facts of my interrogation are simple: It is the turn of the South of Nigeria to produce the next presidential candidate of the PDP. Second, because Alhaji Atiku featured in 2019, it will be immoral to join the fray again, thus blocking the opportunity of the South from producing a candidate.

“The age factor is just an added liability. Using Singaporean experience to rationalise the age factor is outrightly analogous. The scenarios are different.”

I do not need to profess my membership of PDP; I am a voter who has the right to speak on issues affecting my country. I am not just a member of the PDP, but one whose ward members are already calling upon to run for election. It is the turn of the South to produce a candidate for the presidential election of 2023 in the PDP. No more, no less. I do not quarrel with the age of Alhaji Atiku, but the age of his ideas in this contemporary age. You may be hired to attack me, but it does not take away my resolve to pursue this call to a logical conclusion,” he said