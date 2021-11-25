The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, has said that the State has the lowest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria as a result of the State Government’s commitment to basic education.

Oviawe made this known during the 23rd quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with the executive chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB) in Benin City, the state capital.

The Commissioner while speaking with journalists, said the feat was not achieved overnight as it took the State Government’s consistent efforts to realise the vision which has made the State to rank high in the level of literacy among the comity of States in the country.

She stated that such interventions of the State Government included the training of 11,356 teachers and monitors on the use of technology for teaching and learning; the construction of 204 classrooms; the distribution of 37,629 sets of furniture as well as 10 million learning materials since the inception of the Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.

“The buildings are of standard and of good aesthetic values which is capable of attracting the pupils to desire learning. The classroom ambiences coupled with the modern teaching methods are approaches to motivate the pupils in learning.

“The old culture of corporal punishment has been done away and replaced with motivational discipline where intelligence and hard work are rewarded but the otherwise is counseled,” she explained.

The Commissioner, who pledged to deliver high on her new appointment, said her previous engagement as the chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has prepared her for optimum achievements.

On the capabilities of her successor, the current Edo SUBEB chairman, Mrs. Ozavize E. Salami, she rated her high that judging from the personality of Governor Andrew Obaseki, he only engage persons who have the requisite skills and backgrounds to deliver on the jobs they are assigned.

Oviawe added that time would tell on the competence of Mrs. Salami as she has begun on a good footing even with the hosting of the 23rd Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with the executive chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs).