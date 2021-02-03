By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

No fewer than 250 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) may be denied from enrolling for the 2021 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) over lack of fund.

This was disclosed Mr Solomon Folorunsho, the coordinator, Home of the Needy Foundation that is playing host to the IDPs, while fielding questions from newsmen on Tuesday in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Governement Area of Edo state.

He also appealed to the governor of Borno state, Babagana Umara Zulum, to come to the aid of the IDPs in order alleviate the suffering of the displaced persons.

Folorunsho said that the burden of shouldering the responsibility of the IDPs have almost become impossible for the International Christian Centre (ICC), the parent body of the foundation playing host to the IDPs.

The cleric noted that it would cost between N9500 to N12000 to enrol each of the IDPs.

He further said that apart for the 250, 54 others needs funds to go back to their respective higher institutions of learning while 45 others IDPs that have secured admissions also needed to be taken care of.

Folorunsho said that because of paucity of fund, the ICC has written a letter soliciting for assistance to the Governor of Borno State where majority of the IDPs comes from.

According to him, “It has not been easy with us this past months, especially as it regards feeding and taking care of the educational needs of the children.

“As I speak, we are having challenges of having to enrol for 250 of them because of lack of fund. We need to enrol them for this year’s WAEC, NECO and NABTEB.

“Again, we have 54 of them that are in various higher institutions who are ready to go back to school.

“Similarly, about 45 of the children that have gotten admission in different tertiary institutions across the country also need to resume with the older ones.

“In all of this, we are talking about money and there is no way we can do it all alone without suport from well meaning people and the government.

“We have exceptionally brilliant children here who are desirous of education in order to contribute their quota to the development of their States and country in general.

“That is why we are appealing to the Borno state government and other organisations, both within and outside the country to asist this children.”

The IDPs’ camp in Edo is home to over 3,000 displaced persons who are mostly from the Boko haram ravaged North East part of Nigeria.