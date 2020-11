By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Family members and relatives of some of the 1,181 Benin jailbreak escapees weekend escorted their loves one back to the Oko and Benin medium correctional centres.

A prison source confirmed that 24 inmates accompanied with their lawyers were received following the 30th October, 2020 expiration date handed down the escapees by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

Recalled that thousands of hoodlums armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons had under the guise of EndSARS protesters attacked the two correctional facilities in Benin freed all the prison inmates.

The source disclosed that as at 30th October, 2020, Oko correctional centre had received 24 inmates who were escorted back by their parents, lawyers and relation.

“We are expecting that more will return back. Those we have received so far are inmates who have few months of their jail terms while the hardened and condemned inmates are yet to return. Most of those out there are awaiting trials” he stated.

Shortly after the jailbreak, Obaseki accompanied by the Edo state Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Celestine Okoye and the Controller of correction, Edo state command Babayo Maisanda, paid an assessment visit to the prisons.

It was learnt that some of the inmates responded and voluntarily returned back to the prison. The respond prompted the governor to further extend the ultimatum for one week.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, had stated that: “The extension of the ultimatum is as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. The new window is to allow more prisoners to return to the centres willingly.