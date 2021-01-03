By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

In a bid to shore up its revenue base and create employment for the teeming unemployed youths, the Executive Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state, Hon. (Mrs) Benedicta Ebuehi, has expressed commitment of the council to develop and expand the jetty station at the River Niger axis of Agenebode and trailer park in Okpella.

The Council boss who disclosed this at the weekend explained that the initiative became necessary owing to the dwindling revenue allocation to the councils and noted that a tripartite arrangement under the Public Private Partnership, PPP, is underway to ensure that the projects are achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebuehi, accompanied by engineers from the council had visited the riverine community of Agenebode on assessment visit and also the 1000 hectares of land meant for Trailers Park in Okpella expressed optimism that the two projects will definitely impact on the economy of the mineral rich council.

“For us, in the local government, we want to get rid of the indiscriminate parking of trailers which causes gridlock and danger to lives along the highway by creating a modern park for them. We have acquired 1000 hectares of land in Okpella toward this. This will make our road safer and create revenue for the council by collecting parking fees.

“We are presently looking at partnering with the state government and core investors even though discussion is still at the preliminary stage we are certainly committed to taking advantage of these huge potentials and opportunities.”

She also added that when the jetty station at Agenebode is dredged it would go a long way to ease transportation of goods and services across the River Niger and less the traffic congestion hitherto experienced along the Okene/Okpella axis.