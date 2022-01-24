Forum of Association of Heads of Local Government Administration in Edo State has described the allegations by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) against Governor Godwin Obaseki of perpetrating corruption and illegality in the councils as mischievous and a crass display of ignorance of working at the grass root by the body.

The group rather said Obaseki ingenuity had brought increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and thus improved governance at the councils.

In a statement jointly endorsed by the chairman of the Forum, Desmond Imonike, (Etsako East) Local Government, Ahonsi Mathias, (Ovia North East) and Shaibu Ekha Ademola, (Owan East), condemned the statement by the state NULGE chairman, Mr Lazarus Adorolo and noted that it is not a reflection of governance in the LGA’s.

The forum noted that with the improvement in the IGR of the Councils through some measures by the State government, they have been up to date with wage bill obligations as well as carrying out some developmental projects.

They also affirmed that the state government had not introduced any extraneous factor in the sharing of the federal allocation and other sources of revenue to the 18 councils outside what is permitted by law.

Contrary to Adorolo’s position that the councils were not involved in revenue sharing, the administrators maintained that they participate fully in the Pre-Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) and the actual JAAC.

He said, “We have read the press statement made by the state President of NULGE and wish to state without equivocation that the statement was made in ignorance without knowing the workings of Government.

“First, we the helmsmen at the 18 local governments participate fully in both the pre JAAC and actual JAAC meetings where the proceeds of the Federation Accounts due to the 18 local governments are shared amongst us.

“At such meetings, there is always a robust debate before decisions are reached and the money distributed accordingly.

“The state government does not introduce any extraneous factor in the sharing outside what is permitted by law.

“On the issue of ten percent internal revenue generated by the state government being added to sharing, it is strange because subsequent Governors from Igbinedion to Oshiomhole has never shared such among councils.