Edo business mogul and billionaire, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo id dead, aged 63.

The news of his death filtered in early on Sunday from London in the United Kingdom, where he has been undergoing treatment.

A formal official statement on his transition is being awaited from his family, even as the news of his death has devastated‎ many of his associates and friends.

The ebullient man of means is said to have died in a London Hospital early Sunday morning.

Capt. (Dr) Idahosa Wells Okunbo was a retired Commercial Pilot and a business magnate, with a business profile spanning over 30 years.

At the age of 21, he graduated from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre, Zaria as a professional Commercial Pilot

He established Hoslyn Ventures Limited, a company focused on procurement in the Oil and Gas sector and, since then, his business interests have grown in leaps and bounds.

Owing to the restiveness in the Niger Delta region, Captain Okunbo set up Ocean Marine Security Limited (OMS), a pioneer marine security company responsible for offshore asset protection for major oil companies in Nigeria.

He is also the chairman of PPP Fluid Mechanics Limited, a crude oil logistics company; OMS Tankers Ltd, owners of the first indigenous marine tankers in Nigeria; Westminster Security Solutions Limited, a franchise of Westminster Group Plc UK.

Wells Habitat Limited, a company partnering the Abuja Environmental Protection Agency; Hoslyn Habitat Limited, a foremost design, construction and landscaping company among other striving businesses.

In 1997, as part of his contribution to Nigeria’s electoral process, Capt. Okunbo was the leader of a business team that nurtured the idea that led to the introduction of transparent ballot boxes for use in Nigeria’s elections.

He also participated in numerous national and international fora as a resource person and has been honoured by different organisations and institutions.

In 2007, he was honoured with the Justice of the Peace (JP) in recognition of his astounding contributions to the promotion of peace and good governance as well as development of his constituency.

An Honorary Doctorate Degree was conferred upon him by the prestigious University of Benin for his contribution and benevolence to humanity as well as his achievements as an entrepreneur.

Captain (Dr) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, affectionately known as “Captain Hosa”, lived as an accomplished businessman, philanthropist and a source of inspiration for the Nigerian youth.

He was a man of integrity, hard-work, equity and fair play and, of course, an unrepentant believer in the rule of law. This great protector of human values is happily married and blessed with children.

His son-in-law, Sola, is about to assume the throne as Olu of Warri as the new Olu of Warri Kingdom.