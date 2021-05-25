As the plot by Governor Godwin Obaseki to have a total grip on the structure of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intensifies, a faction of the party in Edo south senatorial district has moved to remove the senatorial chairman, Mr Nosa Ogieva.

Rising from what it termed “Edo south senatorial district stakeholders meeting”, which was attended mostly by the new members who joined the party with Governor Godwin Obaseki, when he left the All Progressives Congress, (APC) during the build up to the September 19, 2020, governorship election in the state, the faction accused Ogieva of not recognising Wilson Evbuomwan as the Edo South PDP secretary.

In a clear departure from the usual venue for such meetings, which is the party’s secretariat at First East Circular, Benin City, the meeting was held at the former campaign office of Governor Obaseki, located at Aiguobasmwin Crescent, G.R.A., Benin City.

Evbuomwan, who read the welcome address at the meeting said that the meeting stood on a tripod of commendation for Obaseki because of his developmental efforts; identification of “the true friends” of the party and identification of the real enemies of PDP in Edo south senatorial district.