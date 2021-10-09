The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the suspension of national vice chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party is a nullity because it is statutorily beyond its powers.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP said while it notes the issues and complaints raised by stakeholders in Edo state, party chapters need to be guided by the provisions of the party Constitution with regard to imposition of sanctions on party officers at any level stressing that the rules are clear and must be adhered to.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement, “Consequently, the purported suspension of the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party, is statutorily beyond its powers, and to that effect a nullity.

“The NWC however assures that it is taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all issues and ensure that the interests of all member in the chapter are protected.

“The NWC urges all members in Edo state to remain united and focused, especially at this time that Nigerians are looking up to our party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections,” the party added.