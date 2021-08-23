Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo, yesterday begged a chieftain of the party in the area, Chief Mathew Emiohe, to rescind his decision to quit partisan politics.

The leaders led by Mr Aselm Ojezua, a former state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally to Governor Godwin Obaseki said they were jolted by “a sudden decision” by Emiohe, to quit politics and begged him that it was necessary to reverse the decision as he was still needed to help reposition the PDP in the council area and state in general.

In similar vein, another leader of the party in the local government, Mr Macaulay Shaka-Momodu, described Emiohe as a strong mobiliser and supporter of the party that cannot be allowed to quit active politics now