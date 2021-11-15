The Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s national vice chairman South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Sunday condemned the content of a video that went viral where some persons including an elderly man alleged to be his supporters were molested by persons alleged to be loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo local government area.

The video has also been condemned by the state government which has promised to investigate and bring the culprits to book. The elderly person in the video is said to be the vice chairman of Ward 8, Pa Samuel Dania.

A statement by the state chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi said, “The assault was unwarranted, unacceptable, condemnable and the party calls on the security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this senseless crime.”

He said the PDP encourages political engagements and contestations “which must be guided by the tenets of our constitution. While we encourage our members to exercise their democratic right of free speech, respect, restraint and decorum should be their watchword.”

Orbih on his part said, “I condemn this barbaric savagery in very strong terms, and I urge the security agents to thoroughly investigate the criminal act, fish out the perpetrators as well as those who might have remotely or closely aided their actions, and make them face the full consequences of their debasing actions. This will act as a deterrent for others who wish to take laws into their hands.”