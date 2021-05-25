Stakeholders in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stepped up their efforts to unite all aggrieved members of the party.

After last weekend’s meeting where they passed a confidence vote on Governor Godwin Obaseki, the leaders yesterday agreed to harmonise the party executives.

A top member of the party disclosed that the governor has approved the harmonisation of the PDP executives to pave way for a lasting peace.

He said the harmonisation of the PDP executives will also set the stage for the governor to name his cabinet.

The PDP chieftain said the leadership also agreed to integrate the new members who joined the party with the governor from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the executive committee.

However, hope appears to have dimmed for the 14 APC “legislators” who were elected during the 2019 election but stayed away when the governor inaugurated the Assembly.

A party source said the governor who has been under pressure to soft-pedal on the lawmakers’ matter, told the PDP stakeholders that “the law must take its full course for posterity sake.” .

According to him, the governor has been under pressure from some quarters within the Nigerian Governors’ Forum pleading with him to grant the 14 APC “legislators” respite so that they can join their colleagues in the legislative chambers.

He said the governor who pledged loyalty to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led leadership of the PDP in the South-South region, preferred Anslem Ojezua as the state PDP chairman state, adding that Ojezua deserved the office because of his loyalty to Obaseki when he had a running battle with former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

There are speculations that the current PDP chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, may emerge the new chief of staff while the party’s publicity secretary Chris Nehikhare and others may make the incoming cabinet.

Other positions to be filled with the new members from APC who joined PDP include the state publicity secretary, assistant secretary and women leader.