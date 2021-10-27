Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, its Edo State chapter has appealed to Nigerians to join the opposition party to remove the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government in 2023.

The party said that it is united in the state as against reported division or fraction in its fold.

At a press conference at the party’s state secretariat in Benin City, the state publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare said Buhari and the APC had failed the country just as he said the PDP in the state is intact contrary to insinuations that all was not well just as he unveiled Timothy Osadolor as the deputy national youth leader nominee of the party ahead of the convention. He also debunked allegations that Osadolor is not a member of the PDP.

He said, “We need to save Nigeria from the bad governance being imposed on us by the APC government and the first step we are taking is to elect a new executive.

The PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all manner of people.”

On the zone deputy national youth leader, Nehikhare said, “We have Timothy Osadolor as our candidate who has been with the party and campaigned with the governor throughout the 192 wards during his re-election in 2020.”