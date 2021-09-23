Edo Pride, a non-partisan platform promoted by Kazeem Bello-Osagie and launched to celebrate Edo State’s rich cultural heritage, the monarchies, traditional institutions and individuals that have distinguished and excelled in their various crafts and professions across the globe, have been enlisted as top brand to be recognised at the 4th edition of Best of Edo Award amongst other personalities.

What cannot be taken away from the Edos is their grit, gumption and savvy in anything they set their minds on.

The highly anticipated 4th edition of the prestigious Best of Edo Awards 2021 is billed for Sunday, November 21, 2021. It promises all the pump, pageantry and royalty as the Best of Edo will be showcased.

The Best of Edo Awards is a celebration of distinguished Edo sons and daughters who have excelled in every aspect of human endeavours.





Walkfront African Network, organiser of the prestigious event, has rolled out some highly esteemed personalities amongst whom are Chief Sam Igbe, Late Sunny Okosun, actress and movie producer Mercy Aigbe, Amb. Efex Iyamu, Mrs Helen Eki Izere, comedian Edo Pikin, Hon Madiba, Bar Samuel Ihensekhien, Edo Pride, Osarumwnse Iyamu, Greg Itemisa, Engr. Kelvin Efe Iyamu, Sean Efosa, Joan Paul, Mosis Obakpolor, Esther Mohammed, Engr. Imuentinyan Phillipa Ehondor, Evang Gladys Ehis Ogbe, Lesley E. Jacobs, Mr. Wendy Uwadiae Imasuen, Prof Olalekan Ajibola and a host of othes awardees.

Speaking at a press briefing, Paul Ofoni, President of Walkfront African Network, convener of the Best of Edo Awards event, expressed satisfaction at the level of preparations so far, stating that this year’s event will leave a long lasting impression as preparations was on a high level.

Meanwhile, reacting to the nomination of their brand, the CEO of Edo Pride, Kazeem Bello-Osagie, expressed satisfaction on the level of attention they have been able to attract to the Edo people using the platform “Edo Pride” to discover, promote and celebrate Edo people with the slogan “Edo Is Edo”.

Also, Mrs Eki Izere, CEO Ruruworld, who also spoke from her office in Benin City, thanked the organisers for taking the steps to acknowledge Edo people home and abroad who are contributing to the development of the state and its people in one way or the other.

“There will be great performances from both indigenous and contemporary artistes

“We are using this medium to call on all Edo sons and daughters all over and corporate organisations to support the brand and its objectives,” said the organisers.

The event is expected to begin at 3:00pm with a red carpet interviews to be followed by presentation of awards to recipients at the Emporium Event Center, JBS Estate in Benin City.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation to Samuel Mac-Ebi Esq, Kazeem Bello-Osagie, Mrs Silvia Edo, Andy Bello, Kevwe Modupe and Kacee for their advisory role since the unveiling of the project,” they added.

Tsl Nigeria, Allan Poser Couture, Fekelus Fittings, kelcious design, Da Kulture Empire, Epp media house, KUFM, Chilister fashion, WAP TV, Mat ice, amongst others are brands throwing their weight behind the laudable project.