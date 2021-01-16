By: Patrick Ochoga |

Edo State government has fixed February 1 as a tentative date for resumption of schools across the state owing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children and young adults.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who disclosed this to journalists during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team in Benin City said the tentative date was to allow time for appropriate compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Obaseki said the new date fixed for resumption was tentative to allow time for appropriate compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

He noted that the postponement of resumption became necessary owing to the rise in infection rates among children and youths in the state.

The governor added that a monitoring team from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) would oversee compliance before the proposed date.

Obaseki who frowned at the way people flout the COVID-19 preventive measures said the government had set up a team to enforce compliance to the regulation.

“Anybody found guilty of any of the regulation would be charged or compelled to undertake community services.

“My good people of Edo State, the battle against COVID-19 is one that we must fight together. The second wave is here with us, and we are confident because of the accomplishments in the first wave, ” he said.