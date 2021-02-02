By Ray Morphy

As schools resume across the country, we are reminded of the critical role of education to our socio-economic development and national security. This reopening of schools has heightened activities for parents, guardians and children of school age.

These learners are often referred to as the leaders of tomorrow. Indeed they are the leaders of tomorrow. Some of them are going to be the future presidents, governors, senators, House of Representatives members, State Assembly lawmakers, local government chairmen/chairpersons, councilors, teachers, lawyers, engineers, doctors, architects, journalists and what have you.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we are training the leaders of tomorrow who we hope will take this country to the higher heights, what are we doing as a nation to prevent these kids from becoming the Boko Haram,

bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers, drug barons and drug peddlers of tomorrow?

In Nigeria today, there are an estimated 13million out of school children who are roaming the streets. This population is more than the entire population of many countries including Belgium, Greece, Czech Republic, Sweden, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland,

Norway and Ireland among others in Europe. In the African continent, this population of out of school children is equal to the population of Zimbabwe, and more than the population of Chad, Tunisia, Guinea, Rwanda, Benin, Burundi, Togo, Libya. It is also more than the population of Central African Republic (CAR), Mauritania, Republic of Congo and Liberia combined.

You can imagine this huge population wasting and left fallow. These minds, if not educated, they would be filled with ideas that could spell doom for our country and its security.

Education is a human right yet, millions of children are left struggling without schooling opportunities. Long hailed as a powerful weapon of poverty eradication, education enables opening of doors of

opportunity to everyone thus helping them unleash their full power and

potential for the benefit of humanity.

One of the reasons for high out of school children in Nigeria include poverty. Poverty is the reason why millions of children cannot get education. Interestingly, if all children went to school, we would greatly reduce the number of people living below the poverty line.

Poverty affects access to education in many ways. Poor communities may not have the infrastructure to support a school system, and sometimes, if there is a school, classes may be overcrowded. Schooling items such as books, supplies, uniforms and transportation may be so expensive to poor people that they cannot afford them thereby preventing children from going to school. In addition, families living in poverty may not

be able to provide adequate nutrition to their children in order to support their learning. This means children are hungry at school, which affects their ability to focus and absorb information. Lastly, some parents living in poverty may not see the long-term value of investing in education. Instead, they encourage their sons to earn a living and girls to get married early. This reinforces the poverty cycle.

Armed conflicts like the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry have continued to destroy school infrastructure, leaving millions of children with little access to education. As a matter of fact majority

of Nigeria’s out of school children are in the Boko Haram epicenter of insurgency. There are many ways that conflict can affect education, including but not limited to death or displacement of teachers and students. Destruction and targeting of schools! According to a report released by UNESCO, there are significant negative effects left in the wake of an armed conflict, among them a reduced literacy rates and decrease in the number of average years of education attained. In addition, the report indicates that children generally do not resume their education after a conflict has occurred.

It has been observed that 90 per cent of children living with a disability in developing countries including Nigeria are not in school. Education is one of the most effective ways of breaking the

cycle of discrimination and poverty that children with disabilities often face. Additionally, children with disabilities

are less likely to start school and if they do, they will continue to face barriers such as stigma, lack of understanding of their needs, lack of teacher training, non-accessible school environments, and a

general lack of resources.

According to the United Nations, girls are less likely to attend school than boys. Many barriers prevent girls from receiving an education, including early pregnancy, poor health and nutrition,

violence and harassment, and child marriage. In many communities, boys are perceived as being more “valuable” and worthy of investing in. For example, a preference for sending boys to school in some communities is often fueled by a belief that girls will eventually get married off. Therefore, investing in a girl’s education reaps little return because a girl who stays at home and learns how to take care of a family is of more value to her future husband i.e. her future financial provider.

Another reason for out of school children is the exploitation of children. All children have the right to be protected from violence, exploitation and abuse. However, millions of children are vulnerable to exploitation, including recruitment into armed militias as child soldiers, sex trafficking, child labour and child marriage. These infringements on children’s rights rob children of their safety, freedom and ability to reach their full potential.

According to the United Nations, there is significant evidence that violence, exploitation and abuse can affect the child’s physical and mental health in the short and longer term, impairing their ability to learn and socialize and impacting their transition to adulthood with adverse consequences later in life.

Lack of clean water also hampers school attendance. Dirty water kills 5,000 children every day, with diarrhea being the leading cause of death for children under 5. Each year, children lose 443million school days because of water related illnesses.

These problems that cause millions of children to be out of school can be addressed if the leadership in this country are committed toneducation for all.

It should be in the enlightened self-interest of the elite to ensure the proper education of all children. If we fail to educate children, the street would, as nature abhors a vacuum. By now most Nigerians are witnesses of the consequences of allowing the streets to educate our leaders of tomorrow.

The street trains them to be terrorists, bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers, drug barons etc. If we want a stable peaceful nation, we must identify these 13million out of school children, and give them

proper education for the rest of our children to have a peaceful country tomorrow!

Aluta Continua!