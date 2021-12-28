A power tussle between the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Hitler Dickson and the chairman of the Bayelsa State Post-primary schools board, High Chief Millionaire Asangba denied about 164 teachers the November and December salaries in the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the teachers affected in the non-payment of two months salaries are those who were transferred from the various local government areas into the Post Primary School Board (PPSB).

Also affected are teachers who were transferred from the various ministries to the ministry of education because they have education related degrees and those who attended the Institute of Teacher Training at Bolou-Orua in Sagbama local government council area of the state.

It was gathered that despite the completion of the oracle verification exercise ordered by the State Government, the duo of Hilter Dickson and Millionaire Asangba have refused to sign the payment vouchers of the Teachers due to personal wrangling over control of the board.

It was gathered that the laws, setting up the state post primary school board stipulated that the permanent secretary, is the secretary to the board and the duty of the secretary is to get directives from the board.

Also, the permanent secretary is a signatory to the board payment voucher, but Dickson has refused to sign the voucher complaining that, he will only sign the voucher if he is allowed to have access to the voucher, a situation which the board chairman refused.

Some of the affected teachers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that the duo of Dickson and Asangba have made their Christmas celebration bleak.

They called on the state governor, Senator Douye Diri to intervene in order to ensure the affected teachers are paid as they are undergoing a difficult time.

Attempts to contact the duo of Dickson and Asangba failed as calls placed on their phone lines rang out.

