Everything matters, but there are things that serve as a springboard and have spiraled positive effects on other sectors. It was in this connection that Nelson Mandela described education as a portent weapon to better world. In Nigeria, The Sarduna of Sokoto and first Premiere of the Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, in particular pursued education-enhancing policies as if his life’s ambition was dependent on it.

So, when Arewa, the socio-cultural organisation founded with the aim of furthering and aggregating the internet of the North, clocked 50 recently, it became necessary to take a retroactive reflection of the educational system in the North in the last five decades. This was taken care of perfectly from the lens of Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, in a lecture he delivered as part of the celebration of Arewa at 50!

In retrospect, the frontline founding fathers of the North, especially Sir Ahmadu Bello, had clear cut vision the North he envisaged. He hit the ground running with the initiation of different programmes, with core focus on education, which he believed has the capacity to affect other aspects of development positively. The aim was to enhance access to qualitative and affordable education.

In his lecture during the Arewa at 50 celebrations, Prof Bogoro agreed that 50 years down the line, some moderate gains have been made in the education sector. He however noted that hitting the target was still a very long walk ahead when considered within the UNICEF statistics. The UNICEF statistics, he said, revealed that 10.5million children of school age are out of school.

True to his style of speaking truth to issues so as to find ready solution, Prof Bogoro told his audience point blank that comparatively, the North is lagging behind its Southern counterparts in terms of access, school enrolment, among others.

In terms of panacea for addressing the gap in the education in the North, Prof Bogoro said that there is need for the northern elite to penetrate the rural communities of especially the undeserved. In Bogoro’s estimation, if that is done, the northern elite shall be given credit for unveiling potential professionals.

Most striking is his call for a regional policy that entails going out there and adopting 3 or 5 communities for assistance. “Who says those village boys and girls we have ignored are not God’s creation like the rest of us? After all, it is out of sheer providence some of us found ourselves emerging from literarily places called forgotten communities,” Bogoro stated.

The lecture delivered by Prof Bogoro to commemorate Arewa at 50 held the audience spellbound as every gamut of the speech spoke directly to the issues like a way out of the woods. He laid bare using the insurgency in North East, especially in Yobe and Borno States, which had dislocated the education system with the closing down of schools and subsequent displacement.

What is more soothing is that he challenged the Northern elite, whose children school in private universities both at home and abroad to put together a Marshall Plan to revamp the education sector in the region to make citadels of learning befitting enough for their children to attend. To prove that his humane disposition is not a fluke, Prof Bogoro advised that it was if and only if education is priotised in the region that the children from village of the villages could become engineers, pilots, medical doctors, among others.

Every leap in development throughout human history is achieved through discoveries, especially of scientific origin. Armed with this reality, Prof Bogoro has never hidden his preference for functional education. In Bogoro’s estimation, an education system remains impotent if it cannot produce those who will contribute maximally to societal transformation, hence his stubborn insistence on classrooms that are connected to the internet. This, according to him, will position, prepare and initiate students into a research based endeavour in the future.

Prof Bogoro has demonstrated these realities overtime since his appointment and subsequent reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. Although he suffered a temporal setback, the president eventually vindicated and reinstated him to his position on discovering that he was the man who is capable of wriggling. Since then he has come up with landmark innovations to link research to real development.

For instance, he observed that the results of research findings in climes outside the shores of Nigeria are linked to industry, noting that since the academia has developed thick walls and created artificial valleys that prevent the industry from leveraging Research outputs in the country’s tertiary institutions. Coupled with the mutual distrust between academia and industry, these factors, he noted, have negated the principles of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which identifies traditional and indigenous people at the center of development.

He revealed that in pursuant of its objective of training academic staff, TETFund has a programme of scholarship for upgrading the capacity of the academic staff of the nation’s tertiary institutions in local and foreign educational institutions. Under the programme, Academic Staff Training and Development (AST & D), he said there are presently 24,194 of such scholars pursuing various post graduate degrees in universities outside the country.

During the inauguration of the Committee on Book Development, Prof Bogoro opened up on the establishment of Academic Publishing Centre (APC) which is designed for the nation’s scholars in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones. He admonished the academics who were appointed into this committee to take their appointment seriously, which was strictly on merit.

As a man who knows the importance of research, Prof. Bogoro said, “TETFund has focused more on research, the content component, developing libraries and putting relevant software which students and scholars alike must be acquainted with.”

The TETFund boss has seen to the sustenance of the National Research Fund. A committee has already been set up and saddled with the responsibility of nurturing it in the next two years, work with the government and advice on the establishment of a National Research and Development Foundation (NR&DF).

President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best to reposition TETFund for research and scientific transformation. All that is needed is for Nigerians to key into this development strategies being initiated by the man the president has entrusted confidence in to effectively pilot the affairs of the Fund.

TETFund, according to Bogoro, is ready to maintain its status as one of the most visible agencies that has become a model for others to emulate in the entire continent of Africa. Let it be noted categorically here that the TETFund executive secretary operates within the Act establishing the Fund and will do everything to protect the laws as directed by President Buhari that everyone should serve the country within the ambit of the rule of law.

The numerous achievements recorded by Bogoro since taking over at TETFund are the result of a focused leadership and he has justified the confidence reposed on him by turning around the story of Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions within the shortest time.

So far, there is no gainsaying the fact that from a state of doldrums, stagnation and loss of focus that the TETFund went through in the two years that he was away, the agency is once more back on track and working. Cumulatively, during his first and second coming, Bogoro’s contribution to lifting the standard of education is unparalleled. The sector has never had it so good. Across the length and breadth of Nigeria, the footprint of TETFund under Prof Bogoro dots campuses.

