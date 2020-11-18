BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, has urged leaders in the northern part of the country, particularly elected governors in the 19 northern states to accord priority to the twin issues of education and empowerment of the youths.

Kwakwanso, who was a member of the 8th Senate, made the call while speaking to journalists on the state of the nation in Abuja.

Appraising the level of crime and criminalities occasioned by armed militancy, kidnapping, banditry and sundry other issues plaguing the region in recent times, he stated that the call became necessary to stem the tide of insecurity in the region.

“There is urgent need for the leadership in the North, particularly elected governors in the region to accord the issues of quality education and youth empowerment the due priority. This is because the idle mind they say is the Devil’s workplace.

“When we have a large number of youths who are not properly educated and sufficiently empowered roaming the streets, then there will be problem and the problem is now here for all to see in the level of the manifest insecurity, especially in the North,” he said.

The former minister who stated that the country, particularly the north is currently being plague by insecurity because the two issues have not been accorded the pride of place however said, the situation could still be savaged if they are given the due attention that the deserve.

Saying, without proper and qualitative education and social security for the teeming youths in the region, physical security won’t yield needed results as we are witnessing now.

“The time is never too late to rework the situation in favour of our youths. What we only need to do is give the two issues the attention it deserve,” he added.