The Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, said he was fascinated by the generous, moral and financial support the government and people of the state have enjoyed at the launch of the Yobe State Education Trust Fund.

A statement from the director general Press Affairs and Media to the governor Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said Buni described the huge turnout of well-wishers from across the country to identify with the educational challenges of the state was quite amazing.

“Your presence and generous donations have rekindled a new and stronger hope of brotherhood and unity.

“The moral and financial support received from friends, colleagues and well- wishers across the country gives us a sense of belonging.

“This act of kindness is a clear indication that the government and people of Yobe state were not left on their own to face their problems alone.

“I am Dazzled By Your Generous Support,” governor Buni said.

He said the donations will no doubt contribute to improving the standard of education and a prosperous future for the state.

“The major challenge in addressing the problems in the education sector is funding, these handsome donations will help the state to achieve our set goals and aspirations to reposition education in Yobe state”.

“The government and good people of Yobe state express our profound gratitude to the Chief Launcher Alh. Dahiru Mangal, Chairman of the occasion Amb. Babagana Kingibe, the state Governors, the co-launchers, Distinguished Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, our Royal fathers, friends and associates and, sons and daughters of the state.

The governor said the government would ensure judicious use of the resources for the intended purposes to advance education in Yobe state.

Over N10 billion was realized during the launching which was graced by the senate president Ahmed Ibrahim, Ten governors philanthropists and politicians has the elder statesman Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal as chairman and chief launcher respectively.

The highest donation of one billion came from the chief launcher Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal on behalf of himself and the family while business moguls Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Abdussamad Isiyaka Rabiu BUA donated N300m each among other contributions.