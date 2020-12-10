By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has inaugurated six key projects at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola, Adamawa state.

The projects comprises of 500 capacity ICT centre with 250 computers to provide students access to global libraries, New School for Early Childhood Care and Primary Education.

The Minister, represented by Hajiya Rukaiya Iliya, Director Tertiary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, also commissioned 300 capacity multipurpose indoor sport arena, 1000 capacity Auditorium and Art and Social Sciences Complex.

Adamu said the ministry notes the rapid transformation in manpower, infrastructure, students welfare, which serves as a pointer for the ministry to do more in improving the education sector.

Adamu lauded the provost for his efforts in securing the college inspite of security challenges particularly in the light of the carnage of insurgency and eight years of uninterrupted academic activities in the college.

Prof. Abdulmumin Sa’ad, the Provost in his remarks said the college is currently running nine (9) degree programs in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri fully accredited.

According to him, a total of 29 staff have completed their PhD, through TETFund sponsorship while, 29 are still on going, 54 completed their masters’ program in addition to 45 ongoing between 2012 to 2020.

He added that 350 were sponsored by the agency to attend various conferences both National and internally to enhance research and development.

He assured that his tenure would remain consistent with the agenda of developing the college.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri lauded the college leadership for prudent management of resources during the execution of the projects.

The State Head of Service, Dr Edgar Amos who represented Governor Fintiri, reiterated government efforts in placing premium on education and ensure resources earmarked for it is well spent.

He said that poverty should not be a limitation to education adding that government is creating quality education for people through the free education policy declared in the state.