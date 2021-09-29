In a bid to boost the nation’s educational system through foreign educational institutions, the Nigerian and Ukrainian governments met in Abuja to discuss modalities of developing bilateral relationship between both countries.

The federal ministry of Education scheduled the expert meeting with the Ukrainian counterparts and heads of prominent universities to intensify talks on cooperation and signing of agreements with focus on Ukranian experience.

Hosting a delegation of Ukraine Embassy in Nigeria together with Ukrainian Center for Foreign Education and representatives of higher education, minister of the state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who welcome the delegation, said the signing of the bilateral agreement is a mandatory step and all necessary arrangements should be done on or before the end of the year.

The Ukrainian educational institutions, it was noted are open to foreign students and ready to provide them with high quality knowledge.

For the moment, more than 76.5 thousand international students attend higher education institutions in Ukraine. Importantly,

Nigeria ranks 5th in the list of countries of origin of foreign students.

He said Ukraine has been adopting the best practices and experience of European countries in the field of vocational education and training.

A large-scale EU Programme “EU4Skills: Better Skills for Modem Ukraine” is being implemented in Ukraine, supported by the EU Member States – Germany, Finland, Poland, and Estonia.