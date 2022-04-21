The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has called on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to facilitate the deployment of emerging technologies such as blockchain to promote Nigeria’s educational sector.

Pantami made this known when he received the management of TETFund, led by its Executive Secretary, Arc. Sunday Echono, on a working visit.

The TETFund delegation was at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja to strengthen collaboration with the Ministry in the areas of Internet for Education; Broadband Penetration; Subsidies Data for Educational Contents; Data Hosting; Digitalization of Thesis, and Facilitation of Hybrid Education.

The Minister said, “The deployment of blockchain technology in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions will help preserve data integrity and promote efficiency in the administration of certificates, transcripts, and records, among others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blockchain technology is used as a promising data storage technology that benefits industries like manufacturing, supply chain, healthcare, and the education industry among others.

In this instance, the blockchain can help student data like credentials and skills learned to be stored and not owned by any central administrator like the university. It shows also that the student can store those data lifelong as well fully own and control them.