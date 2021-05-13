BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, ABUJA

With millions of students reportedly missing out on admission in Nigerian tertiary institutions on a yearly basis, experts have opined that investment into open and distance learning education is the solution.

They stressed that in a world where the cost of, and access to education are rising rapidly beyond the reach of many candidates, it is imperative that borderless education becomes the new norm.

In Nigeria, current statistics show that there are 193 universities, out of which 44 are federal, state 50 and 99 privately owned. However, there are about 2 million applicants for about 750 spaces in Nigerian universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education, indicating that the total carrying capacity is low.

Meanwhile, the statistics further show that from the 193 recognised universities in Nigeria, only 12 of the universities are referred to as dual-mode universities.

They are; university of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo university, Ille-Ife, Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola, University of Lagos, University of Abuja, University of Maiduguri, Ladoke Akintola University of Tech, Ogbomoso, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Lagos state University, Joseph Ayo Babalola University, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Federal University of Technology, Minna.

In other parts of the world, many universities are now changing parts of their operations to distance education with the use of technologies. In Nigeria, other than NOUN, twelve conventional universities as indicated above are already running distance education.

An education expert, Oyesoji Aremu of the department of Counseling and Human Development Studies, NOUN has stressed the importance of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in addressing the issue of access challenge in tertiary education.

Aremu who stated this recently while presenting a paper on the ODL and Manpower Development in Nigeria said the open, distance and e learning in Nigeria stands a chance to provide greater access to a large number of candidates who are always in difficulty assessing limited number of spaces on regular programmes of public universities.

He said given the fact that educational institutions worldwide are rapidly adopting online learning as an alternate or complimentary force in education delivery, open and distance learning is becoming the next democratizing force, especially in universities.

According to him, despite COVID-19 harrowing experiences to humanity, successful deployment of ICTs has dramatically increased access to high quality education and that countries are using ICTs not only to overcome barriers of distance, but also making education accessible to all.

“The university is no longer the sole repository of scholarship and knowledge. The class is also not enclosed within the walls of the classroom anymore. It is therefore imperative that borderless education is the new norm; and the new form of knowledge delivery,” he said.

Speaking further on the imperative of online learning, he said its operation and management of educational processes exclusively via new technologies is presenting many advantages such as independence in time, independence in space, independence in learning, flexibility and stability in the utilisation of interface of communication and guidance.

He concluded that as stakeholders, concern should be on the quality of in terms of quality of learners at the point of entry, quality of programme, resources and assessment, among others.