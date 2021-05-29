Managing Director and founder of School Resources Center, Mrs Emem Opashi on Friday said the challenges facing Nigeria schools is not an individual responsibility but for all.

Opashi, the convener, disclosed this during the 11th Annual School Needs Expo (ASNE) with the theme “Together with the education” in Abuja, said that the challenges in the education system should not be left in the government alone.

She said, “We want a situation where there is nothing like private or public education but is about the benefits of the Nigeria child. We have observed over the year,and we think that government sometimes have different perspective to what private education is doing,and they see them as an enemies.

“We are trying to stop the gap in order to support public schools because their private counterparts have structure and quality people, that is why we want to work with public sector to make sure we get good education for every Nigeria child.

“Private school have resources with good equipment that can bring everybody together,and we can actually do more. Because our aimed is to show people especially those who do not have access to this kind of resources.

“If you are in government school and you do not have access to this resources, is not good and that is the reason this year event is open to all. There is free access to come in ,seen and taste what education can be in the future because we have it takes to make Nigeria education right,” she said.

She notes that the unique things they are doing this year is to train teachers at the local communities to use local resources to make things happen, adding that,“We know all the challenges facing public but what can we do about it ,that I the reason we are try and use conventional way to train teachers in order to be more productive to the society”, she added.

Also speaking, the Universal Basic Education Secretary, Aminu Gongoyi, who was represented by Mrs Blessings Obinatus said that what ASNE is doing is in line with what UBEC is doing because we coordinate the activities at the primary school by providing structural material to boos their capacity and cognitive thinking.

She commend the ASNE for their good work saying that “we are here to partner with them and also encourage them to do more”.

The Head sales of Skld Integrated services formerly school kit limited, Opeyemi Odukale said we are taking procurement from school and also affordability from the school owners in Abuja.

“We are looking forward to partner with ministry of education, UBEC to make affordable school kit and that is majorly target this year. We have given many schools wears, kit to some communities in Lagos and Abuja last year and we are looking to do more thi year”, she said.

In her remarks, Nexcel marketing business development manager, Ibironke Adegboyega said that the Nexcel group have educational product like better virtual reality sect head sect that can help children move from passive to active learning.

According to her, with the virtual reality head sect, children who are struggling or doing well can moved to the next level and even do better.