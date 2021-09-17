The dichotomy between Nigerian polytechnics and universities has been blamed on the law governing the educational system in the country, that to have a balanced educational system in the country, there is no need to have a dichotomy between the two tertiary institutions.

Dr. Fashagba Femi, Director of Academic Planning, Federal Polytechnic Bida in Niger State who made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja after his induction as a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

Femi explained that the Polytechnics education is a technical ground where the real personnel that is relevant in the society are being trained, that there is no single course or profession in the polytechnic that is not turning out to make Nigeria a better place.

“The position of law probably stated in the early days that the polytechnic was meant to be a medium framework, that was why they are rated as if they are lower than the university. No, they can even do better than what their counterpart in the university can do.

“In respect to taking our education to the standard of the western world. I believe that if there is proper planning and for government disburse an appreciable amount of money into the sector, our educational system would be compared to the western world,” he said.

On the issue of incessant strikes affecting polytechnic education, he stated that it is been addressed by the federal government, that it has been reduced drastically and the Minister of Education is trying to see that things work well between the establishment and the union.

“On the what ANAN is doing to curb corruption in the country, I will say that in collaboration with the National Assembly and anti-corruption agencies ANAN is jointly doing a lot to make sure that corruption is made minimal in the society.

“That is why you see agitation to introduce forensic audit in every nook and cranny of every organisation. Forensic audit will expose every transaction that looks dirty in any financial transaction,” he said.